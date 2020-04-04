Body found inside Kennewick home after two-hour standoff

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Authorites say a two-hour police standoff outside a Kennewick home late Friday night ended when officers determined the man inside the house had taken his own life.

Police were called about 9:45 p.m. to reports of a domestic violence dispute involving an armed subject at a home near North Volland Street and West Imnaha Avenue.

A gunshot was fired during the dispute and when officers arrived, several people exited the house, leaving the armed subject alone inside.

An on-duty SWAT team was called in by officers.

Police eventually determined that the subject, a man in his 40s, had taken his own life. He has not been identified.

Officers with the Kennewick, Pasco and Richland police departments were on scene, along with a Benton County sheriff’s deputy.

