Body found on Harrah road sparks tribal police investigation

by Dylan Carter

HARRAH, Wash. — Yakama Nation police officers are investigating the death of a woman who was found on the side of the road by a passerby on Thursday morning.

County officials confirmed that a driver on the 9300-block of Branch Rd was passing by around 7:00 a.m. on Nov. 11 when she noticed someone laying on the ground. This location is roughly a mile and a half from the town of Harrah—technically, just within the area’s limits.

When the driver exited her car, it became apparent that the person she saw on the side of the road was deceased. The passerby called 9-1-1 to inform the local authorities of what she discovered.

The Yakima County Coroner has identified the late woman and confirms that she was between the ages of 20 and 30 at the time of her passing. They declined to comment on any further details that would make her identifiable.

An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 14. This should clear up some of the murky details to help Tribal Police confirm this woman’s cause of death and whether foul play was involved. At this time, the Yakima County Coroner has not confirmed the manner of her death.

Her family has been notified, but county officials are keeping their information close during the early stages of their investigation.

This investigation is being handled by the Yakama Nation Tribal Police Department in conjunction with other local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

