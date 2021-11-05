Body found on orchard in Parker was shot + autopsy reveals victim’s identity

by Dylan Carter

PARKER, Wash. — A dead man who was found by an agricultural worker on an orchard north of Wapato was identified by the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) on Friday afternoon.

According to sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort, an autopsy confirmed that the male victim was 32-year-old Feliciano Galvan-Morales of Yakima.

Initial indications were that the victim died from something other than gunshot wounds, but Friday’s autopsy revealed that Galava-Morales was the victim of a homicide. His cause of death was confirmed to be numerous gunshot wounds.

Deputies were dispatched to an orchard located north of Parker Bridge Road and N. Track Road on the afternoon of Tuesday, November 2, 2021. The 9-1-1 caller told dispatchers that there was a vehicle parked on the orchard property with a body laying on the ground next to it.

An orchard worker initially contact Yakima County authorities after discovering the vehicle and the victim. The orchard is located roughly five miles north of Wapato and south of Union Gap.

At this point in their investigation, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office has no indication of who killed this man or why. However, Friday’s autopsy confirmed that foul play was involved as his cause of death is officially associated with homicide.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued once further details are revealed.

