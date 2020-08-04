Body of Kennewick climber recovered from Mount Jefferson

CAMP SHERMAN, Ore. – The body of a Kennewick man was recovered from Central Oregon’s Mount Jefferson over the weekend, days after the climber fell and died.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports mountain climber David Freepons, 68, slipped while climbing the mountain and fell to his death on Saturday, July 25.

One week later, expert climbers from Oregon ventured up to recover Mr. Freepons’ body; a helicopter flew the remains to Camp Sherman, where family had gathered.

“My heart aches for David Freepons’ family and friends during this most difficult time,” Jefferson County Sheriff Jim Adkins wrote on Facebook. “I can’t imagine the pain of losing a friend in such a manner and being helpless to help or recover David from such a remote and precarious location, and having to wait so long to get him off the mountain.”

Loved ones have been posting public tributes to Freepons on Facebook. Some are planning a hike in his memory tonight on Badger Mountain.

