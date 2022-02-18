Body of missing Yakima County woman found by her son after widescale search effort

by Dylan Carter

YAKIMA, Wash. — After an extensive, four-day search, the body of a 61-year-old woman named Terrie Berglund-Dallman was discovered by one of her sons in a remote part of Yakima County.

According to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, the son was following a lead from one of the dozens of people who joined the search efforts in recent days.

The Yakima County Coroner and investigators surveyed her final location. Evidence suggests that her cause of death was environmental exposure.

Berglund-Dallman was formally reported missing on February 13 after a neighbor saw her leaving her home last Friday. It has since been revealed that she had Parkinson’s disease and left home without her cell phone, medication, or any personal identification.

Since she did not own a car, Terrie is said to have wandered from her home on foot.

YCSO Deputies used a drone to survey the area surrounding her home, but could not find any evidence on her whereabouts until Search and Rescue crews were called to join the efforts on February 14.

A widescale operation was then launched to search the foothills in Yakima County’s West Valley. Responding parties included the Civil Air Patrol, Yakima County Office of Emergency Management, Kittitas County SAR, Pierce County SAR, Klickitat County SAR, Grant County Sheriff’s office, the Red Cross, and Washington State Emergency Operations Center Planning Team.

Evidence collected along the way, including a sock and a sweater, eventually led authorities to believe she was in the area of the Cowiche Mountain.

Her two sons were active and present in the search for their missing mother.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued once further details are revealed.

