Bodycam footage shows Pasco murder suspect trying to hurl large knife at police

by Dylan Carter

(Image credit: Pasco Police Dept, YouTube)

PASCO, Wash. — Newly released bodycam and dashcam footage from an officer-involved shooting near the intersection of S 6th Ave & W Lewis St shows the male suspect charging at police officers and attempting to hurl a large knife at them before he was shot.

The Pasco Police Department shared the footage and further details to its YouTube channel in a video entitled ‘Critical Incident Community Briefing #4.’ This included a segment of the initial call placed by a concerned citizen to 9-1-1, bodycam footage from several responding officers, and dashcam footage from a Pasco patrol vehicle that shows the armed suspect charging at local cops.

On March 13, 2022 around 11:40 a.m., an apparent fight broke out at this Downtown Pasco intersection and the suspect described as wearing a black jacket was said to be holding a knife.

PREVIOUS: SIU identifies late homicide suspect & Pasco police officers who shot him

When PPD officers arrived, they made contact with a male victim with apparent stab wounds. He later died from those injuries.

Pasco Public Information Officer Rigo Pruneda detailed the following interaction with the suspect, who was still at the scene when police arrived.

“Officers attempted to contact the armed suspect as he was walking away. Officer Jones opened his patrol car door and the suspect approached him,” Sgt. Pruneda said. “Officer Jones shut his door and the male suspect struck the driver’s window with a knife. Officer Jones repositioned his vehicle and exited.”

WATCH: SIU releases video of person of interest in Pasco officer-involved shooting

Footage released in the video shows this exact altercation in which the suspect threateningly approaches the patrol vehicle, cocks back, and lunges at the driver’s side window.

“Pasco—he just stabbed my window with a knife. Give me the air,” the officer can be heard saying.

The male suspect can be seen walking briskly and even jogging toward Officers Jones and McClintock as they repeatedly yell for him to “drop the knife.” When he finally approached the patrol vehicle—likely within a foot or two of the patrol vehicle and responding officers—the suspect can be seen cocking back to throw his knife at Pasco police officers.

ORIGINAL STORY: Man shot by Pasco officer dies at hospital after allegedly stabbing victim, charging at cops

Distinctly, two gunshots can be heard piercing through the air as the suspect grabs his stomach, drops the knife and falls to the ground, screaming in pain. He was treated at the scene and transported to an area hospital, where he died from his gunshot wounds.

Authorities have since identified this suspect as Gabriel Artz—a Pasco resident.

According to Pasco Police Chief Ken Roscke, there are two investigations that will take place in the wake of this incident: One from the Tri-Cities Special Investigations Unit (SIU) and one from the PPD’s Professional Standard Division, which will launch an internal investigation that is independent of the SIU’s.

Click here to watch the video.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

READ: Repeat burglary, fraud suspect arrested by Yakima & Benton County authorities after hiding in attic

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.