Boeing 757 flying to Seattle makes emergency landing

Associated Press by Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — A Boeing 757 operated by Delta Air Lines flying to Seattle from Atlanta made an emergency landing after the flight crew noticed an indicator warning of a possible problem with one of its engines.

The Seattle Times reports a company statement says Delta flight 2123 was diverted Monday to Salt Lake City “out of an abundance of caution.”

The plane landed and fire crews at the airport said the engine did not appear to be damaged.

The 16-year-old jetliner was powered by Pratt & Whitney engines, the same manufacturer behind two Saturday engine failures on Boeing planes.

Boeing declined to respond to questions from the newspaper.

Boeing has recommended that airlines ground all 777s with the type of engine that blew apart after takeoff from Denver this past weekend.

Most carriers that fly those planes said they would temporarily pull them from service.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration ordered United Airlines to step up inspections of the aircraft after one of its flights made an emergency landing Saturday. Pieces of the casing of the Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engine rained on suburban neighborhoods.

The FAA identified the focus of the stepped-up inspections as hollow fan blades unique to the engine model and used solely on Boeing 777s.

Boeing said 69 such planes were in service and another 59 in storage.

The investigation into the engine explosion on a United Airlines flight over the weekend is homing in on why engine fan blades broke off.

A United Boeing 777 had to make an emergency landing in Denver after one of its engines spewed chunks of wreckage over suburban neighborhoods.

U.S. officials say two fan blades in the Pratt & Whitney engine broke off. Dozens of planes in the U.S., Japan and South Korea with the same type of engine have been grounded.

Safety experts say the investigation will focus on why the fan blades snapped and whether mistakes were made in manufacturing, maintenance or inspections.

