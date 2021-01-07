Boeing will pay $2.5 billion to settle charge over plane

LM Otero FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2020 file photo, an American Airlines Boeing 737 Max jet plane is parked at a maintenance facility in Tulsa, Okla. Paying passengers were scheduled to board a Boeing 737 Max in Miami on Tuesday, Dec. 29 for the first time since safety regulators allowed the plane to fly again after two deadly crashes. The American Airlines flight is scheduled to land at New York’s LaGuardia Airport with about 100 passengers aboard, according to an airline spokeswoman.

CHICAGO — Boeing will pay $2.5 billion to settle a criminal charge related to its troubled 737 Max jetliner.

The Justice Department announced the settlement Thursday, nearly two years after the second of two crashes that killed 346 people in all.

Boeing is agreeing to pay money for crash victims’ families, airline customers and airlines, as well as a fine.

The 737 Max entered service in 2017. The first crash occurred in October 2018 in Indonesia, and a second occurred five months later in Ethiopia.

In both cases, an automated system pushed the noses of the planes down, and pilots were unable to regain control.

The massive payout will settle criminal conspiracy charges. The Justice Department said Boeing employees concealed MAX software information from regulators who originally approved the planes.

Prosecutors say Boeing conspired to defraud the United States by undermining the Federal Aviation Administration’s ability to evaluate the MAX’s safety.

