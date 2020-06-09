Boil water order in effect for Cle Elum and South Cle Elum

CLE ELUM, Wash. — Cle Elum and South Cle Elum are under a boil water order due to broken main in the water system, Kittitas County health officials announced Tuesday.

Everyone in the affected area must bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute and then let the water cool before using. To avoid possible illness, use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, handwashing and food preparation until further notice.

Kittitas County Public Health (KCPHD) is working with the Washington State Department of Health (DOH), City of Cle Elum, and the City of South Cle Elum regarding a broken water main.

KCPHD is notifying food establishments in the Cle Elum and South Cle Elum areas that they cannot prepare or serve food until the approval of the water system by DOH.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

