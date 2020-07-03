Bombshellz Espresso announces new location coming to Pasco

PASCO, Wash. – Bombshellz Espresso announced this week that they are adding a new location in Pasco.

This will be their second shop, which will be located at Road 84 and Chapel Hill. They expect it will take a few months to build.

Bombshellz Espresso offers espresso drinks, teas, smoothies, protein shakes and more.

Their other location is in Richland, at 100 Wellsian Way.

Staff announced that they are looking to hire baristas for both locations.

