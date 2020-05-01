Bonaventure of Tri-Cities says it’s officially coronavirus-free

Bonaventure of Tri-Cities residents and COVID-19 survivors Donald Forkner (L) and Jay Potter

RICHLAND, Wash. — The first nursing home in Tri-Cities with a confirmed case of COVID-19 is now officially coronavirus-free.

Thirteen residents at Bonaventure of Tri-Cities in Richland tested positive for the coronavirus since mid-March. Since then, eight residents have made a full recovery and, unfortunately, five patients did not make it, said Bonaventure Director of Operations Jeremiah Gray. One staff member who tested positive also made a recovered.

Gray said Bonaventure has been preparing for the coronavirus pandemic since January, before any cases had been confirmed in the U.S. He said the nursing home stocked up on personal protection equipment and trained employees on new policies and procedures to respond to an outbreak.

Then in March, a resident at the nursing home visited friends in Renton and came back after having contracted the virus. The resident, a woman in her 80s, was the first person to die from the virus in the Tri-Cities. More Bonaventure residents tested positive a short time later.

Once staff at Bonaventure of Tri-Cities became aware of the first positive case at their facility, they immediately started isolating residents, screening them multiple times a day, and implemented social distancing policies so that residents could not gather. They also secured COVID-19 testing kits early on to better respond to the outbreak once it happened.

Gray said although it’s heartbreaking that residents lost their lives to the coronavirus, that Bonaventure’s leaders and staff saved a lot of lives by preparing for the outbreak early on.

He thanked staff members who worked day and night, risking their health to care for the residents.

