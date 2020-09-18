BottleDrop teams up with volunteer groups in the fight against Oregon wildfires

Dru Miller by Dru Miller

OREGON, — For a few weeks now, the financial value of unwanted bottles, cans, and plastic is being used to support those impacted by wildfire.

The Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative (OBRC) announced in a press release, BottleDrop customers can drop off their containers and ask that the deposits on the containers be donated to firefighting efforts all around the state.

“We like to say it does twice the good. Cleans up the planet and does something great for communities in need. Which right now is a lot of communities and their firefighters,” said Joel Schoening Community relations manager for the Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative.

Eight different organizations including the Umatilla Volunteer Firefighters Association, Salem Fire Foundation, Sheridan Volunteer Firefighters Association, Ashland Firefighters Charitable Fund, Hoodland Volunteer Firefighters Association, Rocky Point Fire and EMS, Albany Firefighters Community Assistance Fund, and Sheridan Volunteer Firefighters Association will be the recipients of the donations. Each organization helps support firefighter efforts and community recovery.

OBRC recycles more than 1.8 billion bottles and cans each year through BottleDrop centers and pickups from more than 2,500 retail locations throughout the state, including Hermiston and Pendleton.

OBRC also set up a fund in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. From that fund $25,000 was donated to the Oregon Food Bank in May directly, accompanied by $75,000 in container deposits donated by OBRC customers.