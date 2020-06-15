Boy, 1, who nearly drowned in pool outside Kennewick is released from hospital

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — A 1-year-old boy who nearly drowned in a pool outside Kennewick last week has been released from the hospital and is doing fine, said Lt. Erik Magnuson with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

On June 10, the child’s mother found him unconscious in a small, inflatable pool at a home in the 5100 block of S. Bermuda Rd near East Reata Road around 3:15 p.m. Deputies said he apparently escaped from the home through an unsecured pet door, then fell into the pool. He’d been missing for a few minutes before he was found.

The boy was revived with CPR and transported to a local hospital before being airlifted to a hospital in the Seattle area for more intensive treatment. As of last Thursday, he was in critical condition.

He made a significant recovery over the weekend and was released from the hospital on Monday.

