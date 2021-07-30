Boy, 2, transported to hospital after collision in Yakima County

by Neil Fischer

YAKIMA, CO., Wash. — A 2-year-old boy was transported to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital Thursday afternoon after being involved in a car collision, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Washington State Patrol says the collision happened around 4:11 p.m. Thursday on SR 410 approximately 24 miles west of Naches.

Investigators say Joanna Cornejo, 30, was attempting to make a U-turn when her car collided with a truck.

The 2-year-old boy was a passenger in Cornejo’s car, according to Washington State Patrol.

Washington State Patrol says Cornejo and the driver of the truck were not injured in the collision.

Investigators say everyone involved in the collision was wearing their seatbelt.

Washington State Patrol says the cause of the collision was “improper lane usage.”

