Boy found dead in toy chest died of accidental asphyxiation

by The Associated Press

Kache Wallis Funeral Expenses - GoFundMe

HURRICANE, Utah (AP) — A missing 4-year-old Utah boy who was found dead in his toy chest died accidentally of positional asphyxiation, police said Wednesday.

The search for Kache Wallis of Hurricane began Sunday after his family woke up in the morning and discovered he wasn’t in his bed.

Police, family, and friends conducted searches inside and outside the house before someone opened the small toy chest and found the boy inside.

The Utah Medical Examiner’s Office investigated the cause of death. Police said Wednesday it was caused by positional asphyxiation or a lack of air due to the position of a person’s body.

The Hurricane Police offered their condolences to the boy’s family.

A GoFundMe supporting the child’s family as they plan his funeral is available here.

