Boy at Richland middle school rushed to hospital in ‘serious’ condition

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

RICHLAND, Wash. – The Richland Police Department says a boy is in ‘serious’ condition after they found him unresponsive at Chief Joseph Middle School on Thursday morning.

According to police, just before 10 a.m. they got a call from someone in need of medical assistance.

When first responders arrived, they found the boy unresponsive on school grounds.

They say it appeared he had been skateboarding.

He was taken to the hospital by Richland firefighters.

The identity of the boy is not being shared at this time.

KAPP-KVEW has reached out to officials for more details.

This is a developing story. More updates to come on yaktrinews.com

