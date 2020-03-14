Boys and Girls Club to remain open in Tri-Cities area during school closures

David Mann by David Mann

PASCO, Wash. — The Boys and Girls Club of Benton And Franklin Counties said Friday that it is committed to staying open while schools across Washington state are closed for six six weeks.

Gov. Jay Inslee announced that all schools in the state are required to shut down their campuses Tuesday, March 17 through Friday, April 24 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are committed to staying open during school closures,” the local Boys and Girls Club said. “We are here for our families that cannot go without childcare during this time. We are working out the details of what that looks like, and will update you as we know. We appreciate your patience.”

The Boys and Girls Club said if possible, they recommend kids stay home, in keeping with public safety standards.

Gov. Inslee has mandated that all Washington State schools close from March 17th to the end of April at the earliest…. Posted by Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties on Friday, March 13, 2020

Comments

comments