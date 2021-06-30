BPA says ‘don’t panic’ as TC hits record high for amount of energy transferred

In case of a rolling blackout, BPA officials say to keep calm and follow your utility company's guidelines.

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) officials said the Tri-Cities hit a new record on Monday for the amount of energy transferred to the area due to the dangerous heatwave spreading through the Pacific Northwest.

Doug Johnson, the senior spokesperson for the BPA, said even though there was a record high, the “high voltage transmission system” that the BPA owns and operates with did not have to “load shed” or what is more commonly known as a rolling blackout.

“Load shedding events in the electricity industry are basically used to protect the transmission system,” Johnson said. “You would think the issues we’re having in the Tri-Cities would be related to not having enough generation, enough dams, enough wind, enough solar, enough nuclear, and other types of electricity but that’s not the case. What we have here is a constraint on the amount of energy we can transmit through the area because of the existing electricity transmission infrastructure.”

Johnson said that the community restricting their heavy appliance usage during the hours of 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. had a large impact on preventing the rolling blackouts.

“We would hope that residents in the Tri-Cities would monitor those conditions and adjust the hours where they might be able to delay some of that heavy appliance and other electricity use that we typically do at night,” Johnson said.

Johnson added that there is a cap to how much energy can be transferred and if it gets to that point, a rolling blackout could happen. However, it’s important to not panic.

“There’s a consequence if you just allow these things to continue to go without taking measures to protect the system,” Johnson said. “Things can start to go out of service on their own and at that point, those can cascade into other parts of the local community there and ultimately other parts of the Northwest and potentially parts of the entire western interconnection, so you do these things to avoid much larger blackouts of power that cover a much wider footprint.”

Johnson said that the best way to be prepared is by keeping up with your local utility company for all of the latest updates.

