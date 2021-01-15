All WA regions to stay in Phase 1 another week

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The South Central Region of the governor’s Healthy Washington reopening plan — and every other region for that matter — will not get to Phase 2 next week.

The Washington State Department of Health announced Friday that all eight regions will remain in Phase 1 until at least Monday, January 25.

DOH says it will reassess all the metrics each week and announce any changes to current phase status every Friday.

The South Central Region comprises Kittitas, Yakima, Benton, Franklin, Walla Walla and Columbia counties.

WASHINGTON: Entire state to remain in Phase 1 until Jan. 18, maybe longer

The latest COVID-19 transmission statistics, including a breakdown by county, was released Wednesday in the state’s COVID-19 Transmission Situation Report.

Stats from the last half of December show Yakima, Franklin and Walla Walla counties in the worst shape in terms of COVID cases over a 14-day period per 100,000 residents.

The data, which the state noted was incomplete, had 31 of 39 counties showing 14-day average rates of new cases above 200 per 100,000 population, and 11 of 39 counties above 500 per 100,000 population — many of them in the South Central Region.

Most medium-sized counties, including Benton County, show “a pattern of declining case counts through Christmas, with rebounds in growth thereafter” approaching peak November levels.

“A sharp rebound in counts is also evident in the incomplete data for Yakima, approaching its peak levels in late December. Conversely, Grant county shows a plateau in counts post-Christmas,” the report stated.

“Several small counties (Chelan, Douglas, Kittitas, and Lewis) also show declines through Christmas, followed by rebounds thereafter. Other small counties show flattening in case counts post-Christmas (Grays Harbor, Mason, Okanogan, Walla Walla, and Whitman).”

RELATED: Washington gyms reopen at limited capacity

RELATED: Kittitas County commissioners object to ‘Healthy Washington’ reopening plan

That’s the latest regarding the state’s phased reopening plan. As for vaccine phases — the state’s other current phased plan for the pandemic — the health department says it plans to put the latest vaccination statistics on a COVID-19 data dashboard in the next few days. We’ll feature that prominently at yaktrinews.com/vaccine and in future vaccine-related articles.

RELATED: Washington Department of Health partially blames slow vaccine rollout on federal government

WA & OR GOVERNORS: Federal reserve of vaccines doesn’t exist; Trump admin. accused of deception

VACCINE UPDATE: WA to ‘pick up the pace,’ start new round of shots

COVID VACCINE: Who goes next + finding your ‘place in line’