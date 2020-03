Eastbound I-90 reopened near Snoqualmie Pass

UPDATE (9:10 a.m.) – I-90 eastbound is back open near the summit of Snoqualmie, according to the Washington State Department of transportation.

EB I-90 has reopened near the summit of Snoqualmie. Please use caution if you have to be out traveling today. Not only snow in the mountains but windy conditions expected throughout Eastern Washington. https://t.co/ewhIXEEEU5 — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) March 30, 2020

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. – Eastbound I-90 is closed at milepost 47 near Snoqulamie Pass, NWS Seattle said Monday morning.

The reason for the closure is multiple crashes.

They say snow is heavy at times and is expected to continue into Tuesday.

Eastbound I-90 is closed at MP 47 near Snoqualmie Pass due to collisions. Snow, heavy at times, will continue into Tuesday. #wawx pic.twitter.com/kyrsmKDZWb — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) March 30, 2020

