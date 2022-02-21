UPDATE: Large crash on I-84 closes Deadman’s Pass

by Margo Cady

Image courtesy of Oregon Department of Transportation's Trip Check.

Image courtesy of Oregon Department of Transportation's Trip Check.

Image courtesy of Oregon Department of Transportation's Trip Check.

Image courtesy of Oregon Department of Transportation's Trip Check.

Image courtesy of Oregon Department of Transportation's Trip Check.

UPDATE 2/21 AT 3:30 P.M. — Multiple crashes around milepost 230 on I-84 has caused closures to the roadway.

Eastbound lanes are closed from Exit 216, near Pendleton, to Exit 265, near La Grande.

Westbound lanes are closed from Exit 374, near Ontario, to Exit 216.

According to ODOT, the westbound freeway is closed at Ontario due to limited parking space in Baker City and La Grande.

Local residents are advised to check Trip Check if you need to access the freeway between Ontario and Baker City to get home.

At this time, the closure is expected to extend throughout the evening for the westbound lanes. The eastbound lanes will be closed for several hours, and may reopen sooner. There is no estimated reopening time.

In addition to the aforementioned closures, Oregon Route 204, or Tollgate Highway, and Oregon Route 245 are closed to all but local traffic.

ODOT advises that there are currently no viable detours for this area.

At this time, it is unclear how many vehicles are involved in the crashes.

PENDLETON, Ore. — A large crash involving multiple vehicles has closed a large section of I-84 just miles away from Pendleton, Oregon.

Oregon Department of Transportation’s (ODOT) Trip Check website says that I-84 is closed eastbound from milepost 216 to 265.

***Traffic Alert 🚨

I-84 between Pendleton and La Grande closed between milepost 216 and 265 due to multiple vehicle crash. https://t.co/8nwsNJBmzQ for updates on closure. pic.twitter.com/S6XmxbzFJa — Oregon State Police (@ORStatePolice) February 21, 2022

There is no estimated time of reopening.

READ: Bitter Cold: Expect below-freezing temperatures and gusty winds tonight through mid-week!

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details are available.

MORE FROM THE KAPP KVEW STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.