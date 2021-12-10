Breaking Moos: Pregnant cow may have been stolen from her Kennewick home

by Dylan Carter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A three-year-old female cow is displaced somewhere in the Tri-Cities area after she was seemingly broken out of her home on the 3200-block of S Vancouver St on Friday morning.

According to an alert from the Kennewick Police Department, she is a Black Angus cow that weighs approx. 1,200 lbs. She is identifiable by the blue tags on each of her ears, and a metal tag in her right ear.

Authorities have reason to believe that someone, or maybe a group of people, broke a lock on a fence at the property on S Vancouver St. It remains possible that the suspects took the cow away using a trailer.

Kennewick police investigators located trailer tracks in the area and the lock was discovered broken nearby. That is the extent of their knowledge at this time, but KPD officers hope that sharp-eyed citizens can help bring this cow home.

If you have any information that may contribute to their search, you’re urged to contact KPD dispatch at (509) 628-0333. You can also get in touch with your local authorities by calling 9-1-1.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are publically revealed.

