BREAKING: Ore. Governor Kate Brown mandates masks in all indoor settings starting Friday

by Margo Cady

SALEM, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown held a press conference on Wednesday to discuss rapidly rising cases of COVID-19 in the state of Oregon. Starting Friday, August 13th, masks are required in all indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status.

In a press release, Governor Brown cited that Oregon saw a spike of over 2,300 COVID-19 cases throughout the state – the highest spike recorded since the start of the pandemic. Projections from OHA and Oregon Health & Science University show that without additional preventative measures taken, hospitalizations will overrun current medical staff in the next few weeks.

Additionally, the Delta variant has been shown to be spread by both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, according to the press release. “Masks are simple, and they are effective,” Governor Brown says. “Wearing a mask should give you confidence that you are not infecting others, and they are also our best bet at keeping schools and businesses open.”

Masks must be worn by all individuals older than 5 years old. On public transit, any child over the age of 2 years must wear a mask, according to guidelines released by the Office of the Governor Kate Brown on Wednesday.

The statement also included that “common sense” be used for situations where masks are “impractical or impossible,” such as eating and drinking, swimming, organized competitive sports, and public speaking. However, in these types of gatherings, it is highly recommended that are participants are fully vaccinated.

For businesses, Oregon OSHA will be enforcing the policy. According to guidelines, OSHA will not issue fines to businesses who are “making an effort to comply.”

