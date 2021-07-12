Once barricaded, now in custody: Richland man faces many charges

RICHLAND, Wash. — A man at the center of an armed standoff on Sunday in a Tri-Cities neighborhood has been taken into custody, police report.

The Richland Police Department says 24-year-old Michael Ham of Richland was arrested following an hours-long standoff.

The barricade situation began when people living inside a Richland home contacted police after fleeing from a person they described as an armed family member.

RPD responded to the incident around noon. The man was already known to police; he had a felony warrant and a few active misdemeanor warrants.

The Tri-City Regional SWAT team assisted police in the 1800 block of McMurray St. when Ham’s alleged actions touched off the standoff: RPD wanted Ham to come outside and Ham would not come out.

Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies and Benton County Sheriff’s deputies were on scene. Law enforcement could be seen checking yards around the area during the afternoon.

A portion of McMurray Street was blocked off. Police were asking the public to avoid the areas around Sunset Street and Thayer Avenue. Officials said the public was not in any danger.

KAPP-KVEW was staged at Sunset and Thayer and witnessed what looked to be smoke bombs deployed as part of the efforts to end the standoff at the home.

After lengthy standoff, the police department said Ham was taken into custody at the home and would be booked into the Benton County Jail on suspicion of a number of crimes.

Police say Ham’s felony warrant was through the Department of Corrections. In addition to that case and Ham’s two misdemeanor warrants, he will face “additional felony charges related to firearms possession and his alleged threats to kill family members while armed,” police said on Facebook.

