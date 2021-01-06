UPDATE: Woman shot at U.S. Capitol has died

UPDATE 3:05 p.m. — The Associated Press reports the woman who was shot inside the Capitol has died.

UPDATE 1:30 p.m. — President Donald Trump calls for protesters to leave the Capitol:

ORIGINAL STORY:

WASHINGTON, DC — At least one person was shot Wednesday amid violence at the U.S. Capitol as dozens of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the building and clashed with police.

ABC News correspondent Rachel Scott reported seeing blood gushing from the victim. Within 15 minutes, she said, the woman was loaded onto a stretcher and wheeled to an ambulance.

One gun shot victim rushed out of the US Capitol, active CPR in progress. pic.twitter.com/Bjb6aPOlrF — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) January 6, 2021

A source familiar with the situation said DC Fire EMS were transporting a woman in critical condition to a local hospital.

The exact circumstances surrounding the shooting and the condition of the victim were unclear as of 12:45 p.m. PST.

The shooting came as dozens of Trump supporters breached security perimeters and entered the U.S. Capitol as Congress was meeting, expected to vote and affirm Joe Biden’s presidential win.

President Trump has riled up his supporters by falsely claiming widespread voter fraud to explain his loss. He has issued some tweets amid the violence but has not called on protesters to leave.

I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

The Department of Homeland Security is sending additional federal agents to the U.S. Capitol to help quell violence from supporters of President Trump. They were seen fighting with officers both inside the building and outside.

A spokesperson told The Associated Press on Wednesday that officers from the Federal Protective Service and U.S. Secret Service agents are being sent to the scene. He says they were requested to assist by U.S. Capitol Police.

This is a developing story with updates from ABC News and The Associated Press.

