Breezy and cooler conditions return this weekend to Eastern Washington and Oregon -Briana

Thursday's high temperatures were in the low 70s across much of the Mid-Columbia yesterday.

by Briana Bermensolo

The spring-time ‘rollercoaster of temperatures’ takes a big dip this weekend…after quite the warm-up this week! Thursday’s high temperatures were in the low 70s across much of the Mid-Columbia yesterday. Today, highs will climb to the upper 60s…before colder air moves in this weekend. Breezy this afternoon through the start of the weekend. Winds will gust between 25 and 35MPH. 50s highs in the Saturday and Sunday. Mostly dry in the lower elevations. Breezy and cool to start off next week.

