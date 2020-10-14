Breezy and cooler Wednesday -Kristin

Happy Wednesday!

We will thankfully see improvements in our wind today! Not as strong as yesterday, but we could see gusts at times up to 25 MPH. It will be a sunny start to the day with some afternoon clouds. There is a slight chance for a shower to pop-up along the foothills of the Blues this afternoon. Look for a cooler day in the upper 60’s. With a clear sky and light winds overnight, temperatures will drop quickly into the upper 30’s and low 40’s. Areas of frost can’t be ruled out!

Quiet and sunny weather returns Thursday with highs in the low 60’s. Another weak front will drop down from the north on Friday bringing increasing clouds and gusty winds up to 25 MPH. Look for a mild day Friday in the low 70’s. Back to sunshine over the weekend, but it will be on the cooler side. Look for highs in the low to mid 60’s Saturday and upper 50’s and low 60’s Sunday.