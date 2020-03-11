Breezy Wednesday. Snow chances this weekend. -Kristin

Happy Wednesday!

It will be another breezy day with gusts at times up to 25 MPH. Not as cold out the door this morning with temperatures in the 30’s and 40’s. A few more clouds to start the day with more sunshine by lunchtime into the afternoon. It will be a little cooler today in the upper 50’s and low 60’s.

Keeping a close eye on the winter weather returning this weekend. A potent low pressure system will drop down from the north Friday into Saturday. Rain chances will increase by afternoon and evening. With colder temperatures quickly moving into the area overnight Friday into Saturday morning, we could see the transition over to snow at times. Light accumulation will be possible of about 1″ or less at the lowlands. Gusty winds will also be possible Saturday. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will only climb into the upper 30’s. Make sure to protect any early growing plants with overnight lows Sunday morning dropping into the teens and low 20’s.