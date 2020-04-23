Breezy with a few rain showers Thursday -Kristin
Wind gusts up to 30 MPH today
Happy Thursday!
More clouds and scattered rain showers are sticking around this morning with temperatures in the 50’s. Improvements on the way this afternoon with more sunshine – only a slight chance for shower. Winds will stay breezy with gusts at times up to 30 MPH. A little bit warmer this afternoon with highs in the upper 60’s and low 70’s.
Get ready for a beautiful day Friday before rain chances return on Saturday.