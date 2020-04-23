Breezy with a few rain showers Thursday -Kristin

Happy Thursday!

More clouds and scattered rain showers are sticking around this morning with temperatures in the 50’s. Improvements on the way this afternoon with more sunshine – only a slight chance for shower. Winds will stay breezy with gusts at times up to 30 MPH. A little bit warmer this afternoon with highs in the upper 60’s and low 70’s.

Get ready for a beautiful day Friday before rain chances return on Saturday.