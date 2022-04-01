Bring on the sunshine! Chilly start, then mild and beautiful -Briana

The Tri-Cities, Yakima, Walla Walla and Pendleton will all enjoy seasonal temperatures today through the weekend.

by Briana Bermensolo

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Chilly temperatures returned to the region this morning! At sunrise, wind chills were in the teens and 20s across the Mid-Columbia. The Tri-Cities, Yakima, Walla Walla and Pendleton will all enjoy seasonal temperatures today through the weekend. Mostly dry for the weekend forecast. Mountain snow showers may increase tonight through tomorrow morning. But, any snow activity in the higher terrain should be light. Upper 50s and 60s in the lower elevation will continue for the afternoons this weekend. Rain showers return to the forecast to start off next week.

