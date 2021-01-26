Broken water line floods Southridge Blvd. in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Flooding from a broken water line covered a Kennewick road with several inches of standing water on Monday night.

Southridge Blvd. is shut down between Hildebrand and W. 36th Pl. until at least tomorrow while the repairs can be made, Kennewick police report.

“Water should be restored to residents and area businesses at this time. Please be patient as we work with other agencies to fix the issue,” police posted to Facebook.

Officers have Southridge Blvd. blocked in both directions between Hildebrand and W. 36th Pl. The west side entrance and exits of Trios Southridge Hospital were blocked and drivers were being diverted to Plaza Way.

The City of Kennewick Streets and Water Departments are working to solve the problem.