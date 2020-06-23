Brother of accused Kennewick child porn dealer pleads not guilty to own charges

David Mann

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The brother of Daniel Bunch, a Kennewick man who was arrested last summer for allegedly distributing massive quantities of child pornography, has pleaded not guilty to his own child porn charges.

David Bunch was arraigned before a Benton County Superior Court judge Monday morning on two counts of possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

In July 2019, detectives served a search warrant at Bunch-Finnigan Appliances, a family-owned business on Columbia Drive where both brothers worked, as part of their investigation into Daniel Bunch. Numerous electronic devices were seized during the raid, including a three-terabyte hard drive full of child porn that allegedly belonged to Daniel.

Detectives also seized a laptop and hard drive which appeared to belong to David, court documents said. The devices contained videos of very young girls engaged in sex acts.

On June 10, detectives went to Bunch-Finnigan Appliances to interview David about the disturbing videos.

Court documents say David admitted that the laptop and hard drive were his. David said he first watched child pornography in 2010 and the last time was in 2018. David claimed he did not know about his brother’s alleged interest in child porn prior to his brother’s arrest.

David was released to the public on his own recognizance under certain conditions imposed by the court; those conditions include:

No frequenting locations primarily used by children

No access to devices with internet except for computers while at work

When he is on the computer at work, his monitor must be visible to employees and customers

No unsupervised contact with minors except his two older children

Contact with his younger child must be supervised

David’s next court appearance is set for July 13 and his trial is set for Aug. 17.

