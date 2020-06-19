Brother of Daniel Bunch caught with child porn in Kennewick, police say

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The brother of Daniel Bunch, a Kennewick man who was arrested last summer for allegedly distributing massive quantities of child pornography, is now facing his own child porn charges.

Videos of minors engaged in sex acts were found on David Bunch’s laptop and hard drive, which were seized from his family’s business, Bunch-Finnigan Appliances, in July 2019 when police executed a search warrant during their investigation of Daniel Bunch, according to court documents.

The laptop and hard drive were found in a lockbox that was being stored in a cupboard in the appliance store’s break room.

A forensic examination of the electronic devices revealed they contained a number of very young girls, many of them pre-pubescent, police said. One video showed a girl who was known to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

On June 10, detectives went to Bunch-Finnigan Appliances to interview David about the disturbing videos.

Court documents say David admitted that the laptop and hard drive were his, and that he had first watched child pornography in 2010 despite knowing it was wrong. He said the last time he watched child porn was in 2018. He claimed he did not know about his brother’s alleged interest in child porn.

David is scheduled to appear in court for his arraignment June 22.

Authorities began investigating Daniel Bunch in October 2018, when the FBI became aware that he was allegedly distributing child pornography through several IP addresses.

Through their investigation, they found more than three terabytes of child porn on hard drives that belonged to him.

Daniel is awaiting trial for several counts of possessing and dealing child porn.

