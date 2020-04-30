Bruce Mechanical partnered with Second Harvest distribute food for 300, and plan on doing it again

“We take our role serving vulnerable people seriously and we are committed to our mission to get nutritious food to all children, families and seniors who need it,” said Chelsea Armstrong, Regional Executive Director at Second Harvest.

The Washington National Guard was also on hand to assist distribute the food.

The first car in line arrived at nine o’clock for the event that started at eleven.

Milk, cereal, apples, onions, and chicken were some of the items that were given out.

Bruce Mechanical will hold another Mobile Market on Saturday May 2nd in their parking lot at 5003 Brinkley Road in Kennewick , starting at 11:00 a.m.

“We’re thankful for longtime supporters like Bruce Mechanical who continue to rise to the occasion to ensure that our neighbors in need during this crisis can continue to access the food they need,” stated Armstrong.