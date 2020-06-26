Brush fire burning off Highway 12 between Burbank and Wallula Junction

BURBANK, Wash. — Crews are battling a brush fire along Highway 12 south of Burbank Friday afternoon.

Firefighters were called out to the scene off Highway 12 at Two Rivers School Road between Burbank and Wallula Junction just after 12 p.m.

The entire region is under a Fire Weather Watch from the National Weather Service (NWS) because of extremely dry weather and wind speeds that could reach 25 miles per hour through Friday.

