Brush fire causing major backup on I-82 EB near Oregon border

David Mann by David Mann

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — A brush fire is causing a major backup on I-82 eastbound about two miles north of the Oregon border Friday afternoon.

As of 2 p.m., both eastbound lanes are be blocked as crews work to put out the fire, which is blowing smoke over the roadway.

Trooper Chris Thorson said lanes could be blocked for another hour.

This story will be updated.