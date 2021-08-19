Brush fire along I-82 contained quickly thanks to Benton County landowners & firefighters

by Dylan Carter

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Proactive measures by a local landowner and a prompt response from Benton County Fire District No. 1 contained a brush fire along I-82 (M.P. 117) to only a quarter of an acre on Thursday morning.

According to BCFD1 Cpt. Ron Fryer, firefighters were sent to the scene at 10:36 a.m. on August 19. Three engines and approx. 12 firefighters responded to the side of the freeway, where they contained the spread of this fire within 45 minutes of arriving.

No one was injured and no structures were damaged by this fire. The Interstate remained open through the duration of the firefighting efforts, allowing traffic to pass through freely.

According to Cpt. Fryer, landowners had previously run a line that helped contain the spread of this fire to the side of I-82. Had they not taken those preventative measures, this fire likely would’ve spread much farther and faster.

Fire crews from the City of Kennewick also responded to the scene to help out with fire suppression efforts. The cause of the fire is unclear at this time, though high temperatures and dry conditions make fire danger higher than usual this time of year.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed.

