Brush fire ignites near I-82 between Kennewick and Umatilla County

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Fire crews from throughout the region have converged near I-82 between Kennewick and Umatilla County to combat a brush fire consuming vegetation in the area.

The fire is spreading near the side of the highway south of Coffin Rd. Firefighters from the Tri-Cities and the surrounding area, including first responders from the Kennewick Fire Department, are responding to the scene.

As of now, there is limited information regarding how the fire started and whether or not anyone in the area has been directly impacted. As crews work to contain the fire, they will conduct an investigation and release details about the brush fire.

JUST IN: A fire near I-82 between #Kennewick and #Umatilla County is consuming vegetation in the area. Tune into KAPP-KVEW Local News tonight for more information. pic.twitter.com/6fj7MlMT41 — KAPP-KVEW (@KAPPKVEW) June 29, 2021

KAPP-KVEW has reached out to fire officials in the region for further information.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated with more information once it becomes available.

