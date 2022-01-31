Brush fire spreads to West Richland property, igniting carport and scorching grass

by Dylan Carter

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — An unexpected brush fire spread to a residential property in West Richland on Monday morning, spelling trouble for the property owner whose carport storing antique vehicles caught on fire.

According to a social media notice from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and firefighters responded to the 82000-block of N Weidle Rd sometime on the morning of January 31, 2021.

Authorities say that the brush fire spread onto a residential property, where the carport was stationed. High winds carried the flames onto open brushland, which threatened to damage inoperable vehicles that were stationed in the carport for safekeeping.

Crews from the Benton County Fire District No. 4 quickly responded to the scene and helped put the fire out before the damage could grow more severe. Thanks to their efforts, no one was hurt as a result of the fast-moving fire.

Their team will launch an investigation into the fire to determine the extent of the damages and what caused this fire to be ignited.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

