Bull struck, killed in Franklin County near Mesa

by Neil Fischer

Franklin County Sheriff's Office

FRANKLIN CO., Wash. — Highway 17 in Franklin County is open after a semi-truck and a car collided with a Black Angus bull, killing the bull, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the collision Thursday night on Highway 17, approximately four miles north of Mesa.

RELATED: Drivers going “too fast for roadway conditions” leads to nearly 70 collisions in the Tri-Cities region

The Black Angus bull was in the middle of the road when it was struck by the car and the semi-truck, according to the sheriff’s office.

The collision caused the semi-truck to tip over, spilling potatoes in the area.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says the bull died from the collision.

RELATED: Police: Vehicle in Yakima River intentionally dumped

There were minor injuries to the occupants of the car, according to the sheriff’s office.

Highway 17 was closed for multiple hours, but is now open.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM KAPP-KVEW STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.