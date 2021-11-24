Cold to start, very mild travel conditions this Wednesday afternoon

Planning to hit the roads today? Drying conditions should help after yesterday’s mountain snow and valley rain! Temperatures should climb above freezing by late morning, and road conditions will improve. There’s no new rain or snow on the way today and it should be relatively smooth sailing around the Northwest and even over the mountain passes in all directions. Thanksgiving Day may bring a few showers. It’s going to be a fairly gray day with high temperatures in the low to upper 40s. Rain showers will move late Thursday and into Friday, but no snow around Tri-Cities and Yakima. Temperatures will be increasing into the 50s Friday-Sunday.