Burbank Fire 98% contained to 13,000 acres after four intense days

SELAH, Wash. — After four days of containment efforts by fire crews from across the region, the Burbank Fire outside of Selah is now 98% contained after spanning approximately 13,000 acres.

According to a final press release from the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team, the fire was mostly contained and stabilized by the end of their shift on Tuesday, July 13. With six fire engines on the scene to help, the team was able to rehabilitate containment lines to help eliminate the fire threat.

Hand crews, engines, and dozens of emergency responders mopped up hot spots during a successful shift last night. As a result, nearly all resources were dismissed from the area by the end of the day.

Emergency management crews are patrolling the perimeter of the containment lines until Noon on Wednesday when they will be demobilized and relieved of their duties. The Yakima Training

Center Fire Department (YTC FD) will then take command of the Burbank Fire.

The cause of the Burbank Fire is still under investigation, but its impact was serious. It began near milepost 18 of I-82 near Burbank Creek in Yakima County. Authorities believe it was fueled by grass and sagebrush across the region which was propelled by high winds, dry weather conditions, and high temperatures.

Authorities prioritized the safety of people and structures above all else but also worked diligently to protect wildlife.

