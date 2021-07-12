Burbank Fire – Monday: Controlled burns, closures, and “get set” evacs

Matt Van Slyke

SELAH, Wash. — Fire activity from the Burbank Fire northeast of Yakima may impact drivers and residents in a number of ways on Monday.

The fire started near I-82 milepost 18 in the Burbank Creek area on Saturday and spread into the Yakima Training Center.

NEW MONDAY: Varden Fire, Delancy Fire, Cedar Fire updates from Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest

The fire remains the same approximate size as reported Sunday night: 12,000 acres, 10% contained, with 19 Engines, four water tenders, three crews, and two dozers working on it. Helicopters and planes may be called upon for further assistance.

The Burbank Fire burned into the Selah creek drainage and towards the Fred G. Redmon Memorial Bridge on Sunday. Controlled burns below the bridge are planned for Monday.

Flames threatened to cross I-82 in places on Sunday evening but were kept at bay. Then, late Sunday night, the fire crossed I-82 west of the bridge.

Authorities say the fire “never crossed to the eastern side of Badger Pocket Road” on Sunday. Crews have been conducting burnout operations up to Badger Pocket Road.

Here is the plan for Monday, according to a morning update:

Hand crews and engines are constructing a hoselay to supply water for securing and mopping up the area that burned west of the bridge last night. Firefighters are burning strips of ground along the I-82 roadway from the Fred G Redmon Memorial Bridge to Milepost 19. The burnout operation is intended to further establish the highway as a containment line that keeps the fire east of I-82. Because responders are working along I-82, travelers may need to slow down and lane use may be limited. Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team is working with the Department of Transportation and Washington State Patrol to ensure that traffic safety considerations for the burnout operation are addressed for both responders and the public. Firefighters will focus on mop up along the north, east, and southeast containment lines today.

A lot of firefighting action is taking place along I-82 north of Yakima and south of Ellensburg. “The highway is open, but there is lots of smoke and some delays,” according to the Washington Department of Transportation.

“The westbound Selah Creek Rest Area is closed,” WSDOT East tweeted. “The right westbound lane is closed. Be cautious of emergency vehicles, pay attention, & and don’t slow down to take photos.”

As of 11 a.m. Monday, Level 2 evacuations (“Get Set”) remain in place for East Pomona Road and homes north of Selah Creek east of State Route 821, according to Yakima Valley Emergency Management. Level 1 evacuations (“Get Ready”) remain in place for the Terrace Heights area north of Roza Hill Drive and east of North 57th Street.

The cause of the Burbank Fire is under investigation.

