Burbank Fire near Selah 50% contained; perimeter mop-up underway
SELAH, Wash. — The Burbank Fire north of Yakima is half contained, firefighters announced on Tuesday.
The fire is estimated to be 13,000 acres in size. Authorities do not know of any structures that have burned.
Great news for people living nearby: no more evacuations are in place. However, smoke has caused intermittent “moderate” air quality in the area.
The Burbank Fire started near I-82 milepost 18 in the Burbank Creek area on Saturday and spread into the Yakima Training Center. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Southeast WA Type 3 Incident Management Team is commanding the response, now made up of 29 Engines, five water tenders, four crews, and two dozers.
On Monday, firefighters reinforced containment lines west of Fred G. Redmon Bridge and northward along I-82 to the crest of South Umptanum Ridge.
KAPP-KVEW reported yesterday on burnouts along I-82 and the westbound Selah Creek Rest Area. Today, authorities say those operations to burn remaining fuels were successful.
Mop-up is underway Tuesday along the perimeter of the fire.
“Many fire line resources will be released from this fire today as they are no longer needed on this fire,” reads an update on InciWeb.
