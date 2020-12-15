Burglar escapes arrest after breaking into Kennewick adult store
KENNEWICK, Wash. – A man broke into Castle Megastore in Kennewick early Tuesday morning by shattering the glass door.
Lieutenant Aaron Clem with the Kennewick Police Department confirmed with KAPP-KVEW that the burglar got away before officers arrived.
The suspect allegedly got away with with a male sex toy. Police shared a surveillance photo of the suspect with our reporters.
A store employee we spoke with did not want to comment on the incident.
Anyone with tips should call the Kennewick Police Department.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Find more Tri-Cities news here.
NEW: Teen stabbed during fight in Columbia Center Mall parking lot