Burglar escapes arrest after breaking into Kennewick adult store

KENNEWICK, Wash. – A man broke into Castle Megastore in Kennewick early Tuesday morning by shattering the glass door.

Lieutenant Aaron Clem with the Kennewick Police Department confirmed with KAPP-KVEW that the burglar got away before officers arrived.

The suspect allegedly got away with with a male sex toy. Police shared a surveillance photo of the suspect with our reporters.

A store employee we spoke with did not want to comment on the incident.

Anyone with tips should call the Kennewick Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

