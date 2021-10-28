Burglar threatened Pasco repairman with weapons, kicked PPD officer

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Pasco Police Department, Facebook

PASCO, Wash. — A worker was stunned when he arrived at a vacant house in Pasco to resume repair work and came in contact with a burglar who allegedly threatened him with work tools.

According to the Pasco Police Department, a 36-year-old Pasco man arrived at the 600-block of W Bonneville St for work sometime before 11:00 a.m. on October 21, 2021. When he entered the supposedly vacant house, he made contact with a man who burglarized the garage.

The suspect, who has since been identified as 25-year-old Taylor Lee Pettit of Prosser, allegedly threatened the worker with a sledgehammer and a pair of scissors. He then fled the building while the worker contacted the local authorities.

Pasco police officers made contact with an individual who matched the description of this suspect near the intersection of W Clark St & N 10th Ave. The victim identified Pettit as the man who threatened him at the job site, leading police officers to place the suspect under arrest.

Pettit allegedly turned aggressive during the arrest and kicked a police officer, which added an additional charge of Assault to the third degree to his arrest. He was booked into the Franklin County Jail for his initial assault to the second degree.

PPD officers ask that anyone with information about this burglary and/or assault contact them immediately in reference to Case No. 21-31638.

