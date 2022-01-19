Burglar took 15-to-20 guns from WA Dept. of Fish and Wildlife building in Yakima

by Dylan Carter

YAKIMA, Wash. — More than a dozen guns were stolen from the the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife’s South Central Region office in Yakima in early January, and local police are still looking for the responsible party.

According to a release by the Yakima Police Dept., officers were dispatched to the Fish and Wildlife building on the 1700-block of S 24th Avenue after 8:00 p.m. on January 2.

During the early stages of their investigation, YPD officers found that some breached the secured fencing around the facility and cut a hole in the side of the building to force entry.

The suspect stole between 15 and 20 guns from the office, according to the Yakima Police. When the YPD’s Forensic Unit was called to assist with the investigation, they discovered a palm print left at the scene of the burglary from the Deptartment’s Property Crimes Unit detectives.

“This particular suspect has been involved in several additional burglaries and theft incidents throughout the Yakima Valley within the last year,” YPD Captain Jay Seely said.

Efforts to locate this suspect and the stolen guns have continued through the month as YPD detectives established 40 felony charges against the suspect for their involvement in this burglary.

“I am extremely proud of our Forensic Unit and Property Crimes Unit personnel,” Seely said. “The evidence they were able to gather during a snow storm linking this suspect to the burglary is simply amazing.”

Anyone with information that may contribute to this investigation is urged to contact the YPD at 509-575-6200 or by calling 9-1-1. Tips can be also be reported to Yakima County Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-248-9980, or on the organization’s website at www.crimestoppersyakco.org

