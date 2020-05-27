Burglar used brick to shatter window at small business in Kennewick, police said
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Police need help identifying a suspect in at least two commercial burglaries in Kennewick.
In one of the cases, a large brick was used to break out the front window of a small business. Information about the other burglary was not immediately available.
On Tuesday, police released surveillance footage of the burglar wearing a gray hoodie, black pants and blue backpack. He’s seen carrying a scooter over his shoulder.
Anyone who recognizes this person, his backpack or his scooter is asked to call 509-628-0333 and ask to talk to a Kennewick officer about case 20-20572.