Burglar uses rocks to smash out windows at Roasters, Bruchi’s

David Mann by David Mann

Kennewick break in

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Police say two businesses on Edison Street were broken into early Friday after someone used large rocks to smash out their windows.

Around 5:45 a.m., police got a call from a Roasters employee who said someone had broken a window at the coffee shop. As officers were investigating, they discovered that Bruchi’s, a sandwich shop located next door, was also burglarized.

Lt. Aaron Clem said the burglaries appear to have happened at about 3 a.m. He said items of value to the businesses were stolen, but he did not provide specifics.

There is no suspect information at this time.

KPD is investigating.

Comments

comments