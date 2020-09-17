Burglars caught sleeping in vacant home crash into tree while trying to get away

David Mann by David Mann

PASCO, Wash. — Pasco police say two burglary suspects were caught sleeping in a deceased person’s vacant home Friday morning. The tried to flee, but didn’t make it very far.

Two of the deceased person’s relatives stopped by the home on the 1800 block of Road 64 and found two strangers, a man and woman, sleeping on a bed inside, police said. The man woke up, alerted the woman and both ran out of the house, pushing past the relatives.

As one relative was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher, the pair got into a silver Dodge minivan and struck a shop building when they reversed. Then they sped forward and struck a tree near the driveway. The wreck disabled the van.

The suspects got out and ran, the woman carrying a pink storage chest as they fled.

When police arrived, the 911 caller gave them a description of the suspects and their direction of travel.

Heaven Lee Rodgers, 24, and Damian Jerrell Sperline, 28, were arrested about a block away from the home.

Upon further investigation, police learned that the minivan the suspects were driving had been reported stolen out of Benton County a few days earlier.

Police said the suspects were found to be in possession of a number of stolen items and a loaded semi-automatic rifle was found in the room where they were sleeping.

“One way to upgrade your felony burglary in WA State is to burglarize a residence, and either be armed with a deadly weapon or arm yourself with one while you are inside,” Pasco police wrote in a Facebook post.

Rodgers and Sperline were arrested on investigative holds for residential first-degree burglary and possession of a stolen vehicle. They may face several misdemeanor charges.